Kiwi kids keen on keeping New Zealand environmentally sustainable are urged to apply for one of 20 $1000 grants, in an initiative aimed at coaxing school children into the Growing for Good programme.

Countdown supermarket is calling on young Kiwi gardeners, conservationists and environmental champions who want to enhance and protect Aotearoa's environment.

To celebrate the phase out of single-use plastic carrier bags, Countdown has today announced the "Growing for Good" grants programme, which gives all primary schools throughout New Zealand the opportunity to undertake environmental initiatives and projects led by school pupils.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Countdown handed out its last single-use plastic carrier bag, two and a half months ahead of schedule.

The move has prevented more than 50 million bags from entering the New Zealand waste-stream since May, Countdown corporate affairs and sustainability general manager Kiri Hannifin said.

Countdown has today launched 20 grants for school projects to encourage children into environmentally friendly thinking. Photo / Paul Taylor

"If the letters and emails we receive are anything to go by, Kiwi kids are incredibly passionate about the environment and have heaps of great ideas about what we need to do to protect it," Hannifin said.

"They have such a pure view of the world, not clouded by convenience, and are also very connected to their physical environment so they really care what happens to it."

She said Countdown wanted to help invest in New Zealand's next generation to lead the charge for a greener future.

"We're really pleased to be able to offer primary schools across New Zealand an opportunity to support kids to undertake their own environmental projects, helping foster the passion and skills we need for the next generation to take our country in to the future."

Already there had been some amazing ideas from children who have written to Countdown during the past year, Hannifin said.

These included school beehives, planting native plants and trees, and laying vegetable gardens or starting an orchard.

"We'd also love to hear from kids with ideas about how we can reduce things like food waste - an issue really close to our hearts here at Countdown," Hannifin said.

Applications open today and close on November 30, 2018.