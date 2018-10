A truck driver sustained a serious leg injury in a crash in Waioeka Gorge (SH 2) near Ōpōtiki last night.

Police were called to the crash, around two kilometres south of Tauranga Bridge, just before midnight.

After rolling, the truck caught on fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

The truck driver was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Waioeka Gorge remains closed this morning and motorists are asked to use State Highway 35 until further notice.