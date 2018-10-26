Firefighters are expected to continue fighting a fire that started at a New Plymouth scrap yard on Friday evening for most of Saturday.

Fire communications shift manager David Meikle said the fire crews were still in attendance at the Molten Metal scrap yard, have been scaled down.

"It's just a matter of going through the large pile of scrap metal and extinguishing any remaining fire," Meikle said.

The fire was caused by a crane hitting power lines which caused sparks to ignite scrub on the scrap yard.

Although the crane driver was trapped in his vehicle for some time, Meikle said he did not believe the driver was in any danger.

Meikle also said the advice to residents to stay inside and away from the area remains, but added that there was no public health and safety concerns.

"There is no danger to the public at all," he said.

The fire has died considerably down, Meikle said, but expected crews to still be involved for most of the day.

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances to the incident was still unclear, and no charges have been laid as yet.

On Friday night, 12 fire trucks were attending the fire including two water tankers, a command unit and incident support unit.

People watching the fire had been told to leave and go home by the New Plymouth Fire Service as the smoke from the fire could be toxic.