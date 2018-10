Police are looking for three people believed to be involved in an arson incident in Dunedin on Friday night.

Police were called to Montpelier Street at around 10.15pm after a vacant property had been set on fire.

"The offenders left the scene in a vehicle and crashed into a stationary taxi," a police spokeswoman said.

"They then fled on foot. One person was taken into custody, three remain outstanding."

She said enquiries are ongoing to locate them.