One lucky little kiwi is about to get the royal treatment.

Next week, Rotorua's popular tourist destination, Rainbow Springs will welcome Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Kiwi Husbandry Manager, Emma Bean is tasked with teaching the newly-weds about our national bird and efforts to protect them.

"I'm incredibly humbled," Emma said.

"I look forward to seeing their reactions when they first see a kiwi egg or a chick. We have the opportunity to see people's eyes light up when they first see a kiwi because they're on one side of the glass and we are on the other. Not only do they see kiwi but we get to see how much it means to people to get to see a kiwi."

Harry and Meghan will arrive in Rotorua on Wednesday - their first stop Te Papaiouru Marae.

They will then go for a public walk around Government Gardens and finally finish up their New Zealand tour at the Redwoods forest.

Despite the anticipation, on the streets of Rotorua, Local Focus encountered mixed reactions to the VIP visit.

It's been more than sixty years since the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Rotorua. But it's still firmly etched in the memory of some.

Rainbow Springs will be hoping thier little kiwi makes an equally positive impression on Harry and Meghan.