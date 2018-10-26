An industrial fire has broken out at a New Plymouth scrap metal yard this evening after a crane brought down power lines and ignited scrub.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze at Molten Metals yard on Centennial Drive, after they were notified just before 5pm today.

The fire has spread from grass to rubber and other malt and metal materials on the site, Fire and Emergency comms shift manager Belinda Beets said.

There is concern about the proximity of the fire to Shell Todd natural gas storage facility which is located right next to the metal yard blaze.

Smoke and flames can be seen for a large fire at a scrap metal yard in New Plymouth. Photo / Rangi Themaori

New Plymouth locals are being advised to stay indoors and close their windows to avoid breathing in the toxic smoke.

Police said in a statement they have cordoned off Centennial Drive and are redirecting traffic.

There is also a police presence on Ngamoto Rd and it is advised members of the public avoid the area.

The fire was caused by a crane bringing down power lines and igniting scrub just before 5pm today, October 26, 2018.

The fire at Molten Metals has sent billowing clouds of dark smoke over the city and out to sea.

Fire Services said there are 12 appliances, two water truck pumps and a command unit at the scene fighting the blaze as well as several other support vehicles from Waitara, Oakura and New Plymouth West in attendance.

There have also been complications with containing the blaze due to downed power lines and the New Plymouth power authority is in attendance.