Armed police officers are searching for a person of interest on Waihi Rd.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have been seen entering the Summit tyre shop next to the BP service station.

A photographer at the scene said there were three police vehicles and eight or nine AOS officers with guns, and one police dog.

He said it appeared the person they were looking for was thought to be inside either the BP or the tyre shop next door.

A black car on the forecourt had its doors open and appeared to have no one inside. Photo / supplied
"They are talking over a loudhailer saying 'you are under arrest, come out with your hands up'."

There was a black vehicle on the forecourt with its all its doors open and no one inside, he said.

The officers later left the tyre shop and allowed staff back in.

A police spokeswoman said the AOS had been in the area since about 4pm helping police look for a person of interest.

"We don't think there is any risk to the public at this stage."

Armed police at the BP service station on Waihi Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner
