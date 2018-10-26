A sombre crowd of about 200 gathered at Ōamaru's skatepark today to share tears, hugs and memories of local teen Zara Blackie, who was struck and killed near State Highway 1 this week.

Zara's parents and siblings were joined at the park by a group largely made up of pupils from Blackie's school, St Kevin's College.

During the gathering the area near where the 14-year-old was struck was blessed by kaumatua David Higgins, from Moeraki.

Boys from Waitaki Boys' High School performed a haka, followed by an emotional haka by boys and girls from St Kevin's College.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Zara Blackie, right, with brother Hayden and friend Rakyla Marsters. Photo / Supplied
Zara Blackie, right, with brother Hayden and friend Rakyla Marsters. Photo / Supplied

St Kevin's principal Paul Olsen spoke to the crowd telling them Zara was an "energetic and vibrant young lady".

"To see her potential cut short is a tragedy. The college community is in mourning, but I thank the wider community for the support they have extended a this time of great loss."

Zara's mother Wendy Blackie said her daughter would have been proud of those who came along.

"She would have wanted to be out there [with the crowd]."

Pupils from St Kevin's College perform a haka. Photo / Daniel Birchfield
Pupils from St Kevin's College perform a haka. Photo / Daniel Birchfield

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Hit-and-run tragedy: Mum holds daughter's hand as rescuers work in vain

26 Oct, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Oamaru hit-and-run victim named

25 Oct, 2018 3:21pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Lot of sympathy' after girl killed in alleged hit-and-run

25 Oct, 2018 8:52am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man charged over hit-and-run death of 14yo

24 Oct, 2018 2:18pm
2 minutes to read