A sombre crowd of about 200 gathered at Ōamaru's skatepark today to share tears, hugs and memories of local teen Zara Blackie, who was struck and killed near State Highway 1 this week.

Zara's parents and siblings were joined at the park by a group largely made up of pupils from Blackie's school, St Kevin's College.

During the gathering the area near where the 14-year-old was struck was blessed by kaumatua David Higgins, from Moeraki.

Boys from Waitaki Boys' High School performed a haka, followed by an emotional haka by boys and girls from St Kevin's College.

Zara Blackie, right, with brother Hayden and friend Rakyla Marsters. Photo / Supplied

St Kevin's principal Paul Olsen spoke to the crowd telling them Zara was an "energetic and vibrant young lady".

"To see her potential cut short is a tragedy. The college community is in mourning, but I thank the wider community for the support they have extended a this time of great loss."

Zara's mother Wendy Blackie said her daughter would have been proud of those who came along.

"She would have wanted to be out there [with the crowd]."