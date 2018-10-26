A sombre crowd of about 200 gathered at Ōamaru's skatepark today to share tears, hugs and memories of local teen Zara Blackie, who was struck and killed near State Highway 1 this week.
Zara's parents and siblings were joined at the park by a group largely made up of pupils from Blackie's school, St Kevin's College.
During the gathering the area near where the 14-year-old was struck was blessed by kaumatua David Higgins, from Moeraki.
Boys from Waitaki Boys' High School performed a haka, followed by an emotional haka by boys and girls from St Kevin's College.
St Kevin's principal Paul Olsen spoke to the crowd telling them Zara was an "energetic and vibrant young lady".
"To see her potential cut short is a tragedy. The college community is in mourning, but I thank the wider community for the support they have extended a this time of great loss."
Zara's mother Wendy Blackie said her daughter would have been proud of those who came along.
"She would have wanted to be out there [with the crowd]."