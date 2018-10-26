A pair of accidents in close succession on State Highway 1 this afternoon has left traffic passing through Auckland at a standstill.

At 3.25pm today a crash in the Victoria Park Tunnel on SH1 blocked a lane for northbound traffic.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) reported at 3.45pm this crash scene had been fully cleared but advised citybound traffic from Market Rd to the CBD to expect delays.

Then, at 3.55pm a breakdown on the Southern Motorway blocked citybound traffic on SH1 in the same direction northward.

NZTA reported this second accident was cleared at 4.30pm but that traffic is now heavy from Princes St to the CBD and commuters are advised to allow extra time this afternoon.