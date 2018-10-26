Work is starting on the next stage of Auckland's $1.4 billion Eastern Busway, with the demolition of 61 council-owned properties.

The removal of properties on the northern side of Lagoon Dr and Pakuranga Rd will finish by early next year to allow for construction between Panmure and Pakuranga to start in March or April.

The Eastern Busway will run from Panmure to Botany with dedicated bus lanes similar to the Northern Busway.

It will be supported by three new stations at Panmure, Pakuranga and Botany and include a new flyover connecting Pakuranga Highway and Pakuranga Rd.

Mayor Phil Goff said the Eastern Busway, previously known as Ameti, will bring high-frequency public transport and improvements for driving, cycling and walking to fast-growing east Auckland.

Construction of the stage between Panmure and Pakuranga is expected to take two years. This will be followed by work between Pakuranga and Botany, where a new station will be built. The project is due for completion about 2026.

An artist's impression of the new busway along Lagoon Dr. Source/ Auckland Transport

The current work will involve widening parts of Lagoon Dr and Pakuranga Rd for the dedicated busway. Panmure roundabout will be turned into a signalised intersection, new cycle and walking paths built, as well as improved public spaces and reserves and a second bridge over Tamaki River.

When the busway is finished, commuters will be able to travel between Botany and Britomart, by bus and train, in less than 40 minutes.

Auckland Transport said there will be some disruption and inconvenience caused during demolition and imminent construction, but plans are in place to minimise the impacts.

Fencing has been installed around the first properties to be removed at the corner of Pakuranga Rd and Ti Rakau Dr and security and safety measures have been put in place to secure the other properties while the demolition work progresses.