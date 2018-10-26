A Mongrel Mob member has told a Rotorua District Court judge he was holding a knife intended to inflict damage to someone because he was in rival gang territory.

Kenneth George, 54, appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon at the Gull Service Station on Edmund Rd on August 8.

When Judge Greg Hollister-Jones ask George why he was carrying the knife, George said he needed to protect himself.

"I'll be honest with you. I was in n**ger (Black Power) hood. Do you expect me to lie on the ground. I have to protect myself. When you get 20 against one, what do you do?"

George, who chose to represent himself, tried to address Judge Hollister-Jones in Māori but the judge said he couldn't speak the language and if he wanted to put his point across well, he was better to speak in English.

"That's not my fault mister," George said to the judge.

"Your people forced me to learn your reo, catch up."

However, George eventually spoke in English, explaining he was in possession of a hunting knife with an 8cm blade and a hook on the end intended to inflict damage.

He said the purpose was protect himself if he got into a fight with rival gang members.

Judge Hollister-Jones noted George had a similar conviction in 2013 when he was fined $500.

For the latest offence, he fined him $1000.

"Can I pay it now?" George asked the judge, to which Judge Hollister Jones replied "of course".