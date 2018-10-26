Rotorua is getting one last spruce up ahead of the royal visit, with the painters, gardeners, the road maintenance team and volunteers working away to make sure the city shines.

There are only four more sleeps until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Rotorua on the last day of a royal tour which has already seen them visit Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

They will arrive in New Zealand tomorrow and will visit Abel Tasman National Park on Monday, then Auckland on Tuesday before making their way to Rotorua.

Their one day in Rotorua will include a trip to Ohinemutu, Rainbow Springs Nature Park, Whakarewarewa Forest and a public appearance at the Government Gardens.

The chain fences around Rotorua Museum will be taken down for the walk around the Government Gardens but will be replaced with another fencing as per health and safety requirements.

The gardens themselves, which are always well-tended and maintained by Infracore gardeners, will see one last check over the area in the days before the visit to ensure the area is looking great.

Ngāti Whakaue kaumātua Monty Morrison said there was a lot of preparation going on in the build-up to the day.

"Not only at the venues themselves, but in the area around it."

The cemetery outside St Faith's Church, the sides of the wharekai and other areas around Ohinemutu have already had a spruce up with a clean down and fresh coat of paint.

"We have repaired a lot of small things both inside and outside, it gave us a good opportunity to finally get around to some of those jobs," Morrison said.

He said there were "a lot of people who had given a lot of time" to make sure things were ready.

"We have had a lot of volunteers at the marae, including Robert Gillies, who is 96."

Gillies is the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion and will have the opportunity to meet the royal couple at St Faith's church.

"He has spent a lot of time here to ensure all the facilities are prepared."

Morrison said there were a few nerves now, but he was mostly just excited.

"We are really humbled by the way it has all come together and everybody is working so hard to make that happen.

"The focus is on making sure everything is ready and that the spirit of manaakitanga they are shown matches that of all visitors because that's what Te Arawa and Rotorua do so well."

Ngāti Whakaue is now in the fine-tuning stage and Morrison said the last few days would be focussed on all the small details.

Redwoods Tree Walk owner Bruce Thomasen said while it was a forest so there wasn't a lot they could change, they would be doing a big spring clean ahead of the visit.

Central city road re-seals and repairs that were due as part of the annual maintenance programme have been scheduled to ensure they are finished before the royal visit, so there are no roadworks in the area on the day.

It's important the city looks its best and Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the coverage of the large international media team following the couple was a chance to "showcase the beauty of Rotorua to audiences around the world".



"The royal visit will provide a wonderful opportunity to host thousands of national and international visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple in their public appearance at the Government Gardens."

She said the economic impact of a royal visit was significant, ranging from the money that the visiting media and onlookers would spend in restaurants and cafes, as well as the value of the media coverage that would be generated.

"High profile visitors also create a long-term halo effect from people wanting to visit a location to follow in their footsteps.

"The royal couple's movements attract intense interest in both the UK and the US, both of which are key tourism markets for Rotorua."