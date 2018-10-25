One person was seriously injured and seven others received minor injuries after a butane canister exploded during a barbecue at a South Auckland school.

De La Salle College in Māngere East principal Myles Hogarty said the explosion took place at morning interval and "involved a portable gas cooker exploding while boys were running a sausage sizzle as part of their Young Enterprise Studies".

"Three boys received burns to their hair, two staff members supervising the event also received minor burns," he said.

"All students and staff were treated immediately by the College Medical Centre as well as St John ambulance personnel. The three students and two staff members have been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment and observation."

Two of the students had received burns to the side of their face.

Hogarty said the third student's injuries were not as severe.

Hogarty said parents had been contacted and school staff had accompanied the students to hospital.

Counties Manukau police Sergeant Ollie Nation said police received a report of a butane canister exploding at De La Salle College about 11.50am.

St John paramedics assessed eight students and teachers at the scene.

Seven people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, five of whom were students.

It is understood classes at the school are continuing as usual for the afternoon.

The ambulance service received the callout at 11.33am and four ambulances and two vehicles are attending the incident.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are also in attendance, a spokesman said.

De La Salle College is an integrated Catholic secondary boys' school was established in 1953 by the De La Salle brothers.