A yellow kayak with only a fresh fish onboard has been discovered floating off the Cavalli Islands in Northland sparking a search by coastguard.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the alarm was raised about 10.10am today by a fisher in a boat who spotted the drifting kayak north east of the popular offshore Cavalli Islands.

There was one fish in the kayak and no fishing gear.

Whangaroa Coastguard had been contacted and was going out to search. A plane was also being considered.

Swann said it was a possibility the kayak could have drifted from shore.

He appealed to members of the public to contact police immediately if they could help with finding the person who owned the kayak.