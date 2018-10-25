An up and coming Kiwi rapper has been slammed for dropping her pants and giving a brown eye to tourists on Rotorua's gondolas.

Rotorua rapper Krisy Erin was caught on camera pressing her exposed buttocks against the glass of a gondola as other tourists made their way up the mountain.

In the video, Erin can be heard laughing as she grabs her bum, spreading her cheeks before twerking.

Hundreds of locals and Kiwis have flocked to social media to condemn the up and coming musician for her actions, with some calling the woman's actions "disgusting" and "culturally disrespectful"

"Parents take their children in that thing and the children may touch or even put their face on that window gross I say.... You need to think before you do s**t like that," one person said.

Another wrote: "No disrespect to you Krissy but girl do you really have to do that that's pretty rude and I know a lot of whanau take their children up there."

Whakapohane (the exposing of the buttocks) is disrespectful in Māori culture and is considered a gesture of disapproval or contempt.

Others accused her of using the stunt to grow her name and gain a stronger following on social media.

"This is something you'd expect a child to do but no we getting it from a Social Media influencer," one person claimed.

The rapper responded to the backlash, saying "I got y'all wildin' in this comments".

Erin has more than 60,000 Facebook followers and 14,000 Instagram followers.

The Rotorua rapper has performed at East Coast Vibes and is the niece of Once Were Warriors star Temuera Morrison.