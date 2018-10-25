A toddler has survived after being pulled from water in Matata in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the 18-month-old was found floating in water and pulled out by its mother.

The child was breathing and in a moderate condition and was being taken to Whakatāne Hospital for a check up.

Earlier police said they were on the way to Murphy's Holiday Camp on State Highway 2 responding to a possible near drowning.

The person was breathing and receiving medical treatment, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff had arrived on scene at 7.40am.