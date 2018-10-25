Hawke's Bay farmer Paul Renton was haunted by a fear of financial collapse, working 18-hour days in the lead up to his suicide, a coroner's report has found.

In the Thursday report, obtained by Stuff, Coroner Peter Ryan found Renton died in spite of the strong support around him from the community, as well as his wife.

Just four months before his death the father of three was accepting the 2017 Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year award.

Paul Renton had a strong support network, but it couldn't prevent his death. Photo / Warren Buckland

But after a tough few seasons, Renton was worried. His wife Marie was confident about their financial position but Renton could not sleep, Stuff reported.

He was getting up at 3am, starting work at 5am, and not stopping until 11pm.

He was seeking help for his mental health issues, first diagnosed with moderate anxiety and depression in July, 2017.

Renton was working 18-hour days before his death. Photo / Warren Buckland

On August 1, he again visited his GP when it became apparent his condition was "far greater" than first thought. Antidepressant and hypnotic medication were prescribed and an urgent psychiatric assessment was arranged, Stuff reported.

The assessment diagnosed him with major depression and Renton agreed to continue counselling and take medication.

He died the next day.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or, if you need to talk to someone else, the following helplines are available:

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666