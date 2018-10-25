Hamilton Police and Search and Rescue are looking for an 82-year-old man who went missing this morning.

Graeme Thatcher went missing from his home address at about 2.30am this morning.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjamas and grey slippers and may have been heading to the Jansen Park area.

"We ask that anyone who may have seen Thatcher or perhaps given him a ride somewhere contact police as soon as possible on 111," Sergeant Vince Ranger, of Waikato Police, said.

"We urge people in the Hillcrest area and suburbs to check their backyards, sheds and other outbuildings in case Thatcher has taken shelter there.

"Thatcher is quite mobile, so he may have travelled quite a distance. Public in the Hillcrest area will possibly see police and SAR in their area today and they may be looking to search properties.

"We are working hard to locate Thatcher and even the smallest piece of information could help, so please don't hesitate to contact us. If you see him, or have seen him, please contact police immediately."