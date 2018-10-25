Hawke's Bay Police are seeking witnesses to a fleeing driver incident in Napier on Labour Day.

A driver of a stolen vehicle fled from police on Marine Parade around 10.30am on Monday before ramming into several police patrol cars.

A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in Napier District Court on November 14 on a range of charges including failing to stop, reckless driving and aggravated assault.

"If you witnessed the Police cars being hit and/or the actions of Police staff we also need to speak with you," Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving exhibited by this individual, in particular on Kennedy Road, Nuffield Avenue, Williams Street and Ward and Seddon crescents."

The vehicle involved in the incident was a black Volvo station wagon and anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police.

People are asked to contact their local police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.