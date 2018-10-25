New Zealand Herald

photographer Dean Purcell has been named among the winners in the

New Zealand Geographic

Photographer of the Year 2018 competition.

Purcell's image of waka paddlers greeting each other on Waitangi Day won the Adshel Society & Culture category.

Dunedin photographer Derek Morrison last night claimed the top prize as New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year for a broad portfolio covering landscapes, wildlife and sport. New Zealand Geographic publisher and convener of judges James Frankham said:

"This year's winners showcase the natural and cultural wealth of New Zealand by photographers who care about their subjects. The people, landscapes and wildlife within the frames have been approached with empathy, consideration of light and composition."