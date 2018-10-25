Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for information following an attempted aggravated robbery at a Napier dairy.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said the owner of the Pirimai Plaza dairy was allegedly detained at the store entrance by a young woman while another entered the store and threatened the owner's son.

The son then chased out the pair, who both had weapons.

Police are looking for two women in relation to an aggravated assault in Napier. Photo / Supplied

The owner and son were shaken by the incident but are receiving support.

Advertisement

Anyone who recognises the two young women pictured is urged to contact their local Police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.