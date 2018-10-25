While Zachary Gravatt lay in a hospital bed dying of meningococcal disease, one of his doctors was battling Auckland traffic.

The on-call doctor and a medical colleague from Auckland City Hospital were eating at a Japanese restaurant in Ponsonby when he received the first call about Gravatt. The call ended at 6.14pm on July 8, 2009, just 61 minutes before Gravatt died.

Doctor A, whose name, like a number of other witnesses at a new coroner's hearing ordered into Gravatt's death, is suppressed, asked his colleague and friend to return to work to help. The friend paid and they made their way separately back to the hospital.

There is uncertainty about when Dr A arrived at the Department of Critical Care Medicine, but evidence before Coroner Morag McDowell indicates it may have been around 7pm.

A lawyer assisting the coroner at today's inquest in Auckland, Simon Mount QC, said that with a normal driving time for the 2.8km distance of 10 to 12 minutes, the actual driving time on the night of about 40 minutes was extraordinary.

"That's what happened," said Dr A.

The inquest into the death of the 22-year-old Auckland medical student is probing whether he could have survived meningococcal disease if he had received earlier treatment or senior medical staff had been involved earlier in his intensive-care stay.

Deputy Solicitor-General Virginia Hardy ordered Gravatt's original inquest, whose findings were published in 2011, be reopened because of an anonymous letter about the case that was sent to his grieving parents, alleging failings in their son's care.

On the day of his death, Gravatt had woken early in the morning suffering a fever, headache and extreme pain in his right groin.

He went to a GP at around midday, was taken to hospital by ambulance and died in an intensive care unit at 7.15pm.

His symptoms were at first thought to be from influenza. Later meningococcal disease was considered the cause and he was given antibiotics for this.