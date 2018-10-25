Mikaere Hura, one of two men on trial for murdering Raymond and James Fleet, sent his partner a message the day the uncle and nephew died saying he was going to need her to hold him all night.

Taking the witness stand in the High Court at Rotorua yesterday Chance Grooby, the mother of Hura's two children, said the message also told her he was going to need a bath.

Hura, 21, is charged together with Zen Pulemoana, 27, with murdering the Fleets at Mamaku on August 7 last year.

They are jointly charged with Martin Hone who previously admitted the charges. Another man, Richard Te Kani, has been convicted of manslaughter counts relating to them.

Grooby told the jury after Hone returned home he had told her Ray had been whacked in the head, that he owed money.

"He said Marty [Hone] did the whacking, he [Hura] appeared scared."

She told prosecutor Andy Hill of a conversation the following day in which Hura said he had had to help move the bodies but assured her that was his only involvement.

She had twice asked him about someone being run over but Hura hadn't answered.

To defence lawyer Harry Edward, she acknowledged Hura told her not to tell the police anything because he didn't want the MKs (Mangu Kaha gang) to come around.

She understood he had been threatened and agreed he'd told her the Fleets' deaths hadn't been planned.

"He told me Rich [Te Kani] and Marty [Hone] were fried and Marty had simply snapped."

Questioned about a methamphetamine cook up at Mamaku, Grooby said her impression was Hura didn't know anything about it.

Hura's mother Peihana Wood told the jury when she woke up on August 8 she found a text from her son asking her to pick him up so he could burn some clothes in her fireplace.

She responded she'd take him to his uncle's so they could be burnt in his drum.

Some days later her son told her Martin (Hone) had killed both the Fleets.

"He said that the old man owed money and the young one was a snitch."

He also confessed to her he and Pulemoana had to bury them.

Questioned by Tim Braithwaite who's helping Edward, Wood said her son had told her the dead men hadn't deserved what happened to them. She understood Hone wanted her son to take the rap.

She agreed Hura was keen to leave the gang but was sacred of the hidings he'd receive if he did. After the Fleets' deaths he'd hidden out at his grandmother's because he was scared.

Daena Hura confirmed his nephew had used a drum at this home to burn clothing, saying he'd helped move some bodies.

Detective Steven Burborough recounted going to a Rotorua suburban house on August 16, 2017 where he found Pulemoana hiding under a pile of bedding.

Apart from acknowledging he knew James Fleet from their school days at Mamaku, Pulemoana maintained a no comment stance to all questions put to him. He was arrested and charged on October 13.

Hura also faces three methamphetamine-related charges which he denies.

Before the trial adjourned on Thursday senior prosecutor Duncan McWilliam informed Justice Sally Fitzgerald and the jury the Crown was on track to conclude its evidence on Monday.