Police are appealing for information from the public after an armed robbery in central Tauranga this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said that at 2pm police received a report about a robbery at a commercial property on Cameron Rd, between 10th and 11th avenues.

Two people had entered the property armed with a weapon and made away with cash, she said.

The offenders reportedly left the scene in a silver-coloured vehicle.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the incident.

Police attended and made inquiries in the area.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not already spoken to us, to contact police if you saw anything unusual or suspicious that may assist police inquiries," the spokeswoman said.