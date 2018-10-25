A health watchdog has warned against the dangers of using illicit medicines available online as 500 tonnes of medicine were seized globally after a crackdown.

An international operation, that was organised by Interpol, revealed the most commonly seized medicines by Medsafe in New Zealand are erectile dsyfunction medicines.

Every year Interpol organises Operation Pangea – a global crackdown on the trade in illicit medicines.

Medsafe again partnered with New Zealand Customs to participate in Operation Pangea XI.

During the course of the operation, Medsafe investigated website domain names selling illicit medicines and reported back to Interpol.

Globally 500 tonnes of medicine were seized, 3671 web links were taken down and 859 arrests made.

In New Zealand, medicines for the treatment of erectile dysfunction were the most commonly seized medicines by Medsafe.

Medsafe's Compliance Branch Manager, Derek Fitzgerald said for the year to date just under 125,000 dosage units of erectile dysfunction medication was seized.

"Antibiotics are also commonly seized medicines - more than 73 thousand dosage units seized for the year to date.

"Incorrect and indiscriminate use of antibiotics contributes to the development of superbugs which do not always respond to antibiotics and can result in serious harm and death."

"Websites purporting to be in New Zealand, but actually run from elsewhere were reported to Interpol.

"While those responsible aren't in New Zealand, it was important to relay that information to Interpol for further action."

"Operation Pangea is a good chance to warn New Zealanders of the dangers of purchasing medicines online from overseas," Fitzgerald said.

"We need to send a message to the operators of these rogue internet sites that New Zealand will not tolerate them taking advantage of New Zealand's good reputation."

Interpol's assistance highlighted the importance of global co-operation to tackle a criminal activity that has "no respect for borders", he said.

Fitzgerald said people actively involved in this trade make large quantities of money, often without any concern for the health of those they are reportedly trying to help.