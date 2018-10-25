The 14-year-old girl killed in an alleged Oamaru hit-and-run has been named.

Police confirmed to the Otago Daily Times Zara Joy Blackie, a year 10 pupil at St Kevin's College, was the girl killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident about 10.40pm in Severn St on Tuesday.

In a tribute on social media a friend said: "I miss you Zara, but can't believe you're gone you were so kind-hearted and I'll miss you always. I love you"

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene where she died and from about 3.30pm yesterday, several groups of people, including youths, came to the site of the crash to lay flowers.

Yesterday afternoon police said a 30-year-old man had been charged in relation to the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said the man was charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury following the Severn St crash.

The man was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. He would appear in the Oamaru District Court at the next available hearing date, Det Snr Sgt Hanna said.

Police were keen to speak to any drivers in the area at the time of the crash and were not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he had spoken to several people yesterday who were still coming to grips with the incident.

"The reactions I am getting is that people are processing what's happened and realising there is a lot of questions.

"There's a lot of sympathy for the family here and a lot of people wanting to support the people affected in whatever way they can."

St Kevin's College mourned the girl's death and has offered its support to her fellow pupils.

In a statement to the school community, principal Paul Olsen yesterday said staff, pupils and parents were still coming to terms with the news the school had lost one of its pupils.

''It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death ... of one of our year 10 female students.