Construction of individual, gender-neutral toilets and a re-jig of Rotorua Lakes High School's science space make up a chunk of the $25.2 million worth of consents issued city-wide in the past three months.

A consent worth $329,000 will allow the school to move away from the "old-style toilet block" and build six individual toilets that can be used by men, women and non-binary students.

Principal Bruce Walker said the six new toilets would meet "societal needs".

"We are building individual toilets with individual entrances ... as opposed to the old-style toilet block," Walker said.

The school consent also covers the building of a sixth science lab.

"We have a physics lab, a chemistry lab and a biology lab and, once [the latest lab is] completed, we will also have three general science labs. This means all our science classes will be able to be held in laboratories as opposed to a classroom.

"It's a lot easier to teach kids when they are able to be experimenting while learning."

In addition to the new lab, school science teachers will also have a new resource room as part of the build.

The next project for the school will be the addition of two "wings" built over existing outdoor areas. The first will be close to the canteen and allow students a covered place to sit and eat and also to socialise.

The second will complement the music suite by providing cover over the adjacent outdoor area.

"The idea is to make these outdoor spaces more user-friendly for students," Walker said.

In September alone, 108 consents, both commercial and residential, were issued by Rotorua Lakes Council, worth $6.3m.

This was down compared with September 2017, when 122 consents worth $9.5m were issued.

There were eight new dwelling consents issued last month with a total work value of $2.7 million.

Meanwhile, in the three months to September 30, 328 consents were granted, worth $25.2m.

In August the largest consents were made by Palma Trust for its Texas Chicken build. The first was for $600,000 to complete the base build and for site work and the second $550,000 for an internal fit-out.

Registered Master Builders Rotorua president Bill Clement said consents seemed to be taking longer to approve.

"I've heard of some consents taking over a year to get there.

"It's taking an awfully long time to get them processed," he said.

"A lot of the time it's not council's fault. They are just trying to look after themselves."

Clement said despite that, the industry was busier than usual and some builders were having to turn down work.

"I think we've got quite a few new apprentices coming through but we still need more."