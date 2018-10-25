The 23-year-old man who died in Whangārei in the early hours of Sunday morning was Hamuera Wilson.

Wilson, of Whangārei, suffered fatal chest injuries and died at the Otaika Accomodation Park about 12.30am on Sunday despite efforts to revive him.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie a large team of police continued to work on the investigation and a number of people had been interviewed over the past five days, however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Scene examinations had been completed and police were unable to comment further due to this being an active investigation.

Advertisement

Police did not answer questions about whether they had the weapon used in the incident or if they had a suspect.

However, they renewed their calls for anyone who was in the Otaika area particularly on SH1 near the cabins in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

If you can help contact Detective Inspector Begbie from Whangārei Police on (09) 430 4500.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.