Armed police are scouring a reserve in Sunnybrook after reports of young people acting suspiciously in the area.

A police media spokeswoman said the armed police were "responding to an incident" in the area around Orion St and Pandora Ave.

Armed police on Pandora Ave. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said a group of young people were reported to have been acting suspiciously and police were armed "as a precaution".

She said there was no risk to members of the public.

Advertisement

She did not know how long police had been there.