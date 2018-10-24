A man who had been missing for nearly two full days walked out of forest east of Taupō this morning.

Scott McPherson, 22, who was last heard from late on Tuesday when he rang his family to say he was lost in bush near Opepe Farm, arrived at Sika Lodge on Clements Mill Rd at the edge of the Kaimanawa Forest Park this morning, said Senior Sergeant Tony Jeurissen of Taupo Police.

Staff at the lodge rang police who advised McPherson's family and had him checked out by a doctor.

"He's been out in the bush for a little while and he's suffering a bit from that experience but we're pretty sure he'll be okay," Jeurissen said.

Advertisement

McPherson's car was earlier found in a drain area on the side of a forestry road in the Kaingaroa Forest near Iwitahi and from there it appeared he had walked to Sika Lodge.

Jeurissen said police were yet to speak to McPherson, who is from Taupō, about where he had been and what he had done while lost and would be following up with him later.

He praised the dedication of local Land Search and Rescue volunteers who took time off work to spend yesterday and part of this morning looking for McPherson.

"We're just grateful that he's safe and the job's well done."