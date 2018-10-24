Emergency services are on the scene in Wellington where an SUV has crashed down a bank.

Photos show the vehicle left the road and plunged down a bank in Thorndon, and is still lodged among the trees and bushes.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said there was only one occupant in the car, and they were not trapped.

Some bus services have been affected by the crash in Grant Rd.

Metlink Wellington warns route 14 services cannot access the suburbs of Wilton or Wadestown due to the crash.

Firefighters are waiting for a tow truck to arrive and remove the vehicle.

