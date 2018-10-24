Police have executed a search warrant at a house in Napier, and are now distributing flyers outlining the dangers of drug use to neighbours.

The pamphlet talks about the effects of methamphetamine and cannabis use and urges people to contact police or seek help from mental health and addiction services.

It is understood they have been at the Coverdale St, Onekawa, house since before 9am.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said a male and female had been taken away from the address this morning.

Police were yet to release more information.