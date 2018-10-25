Nerves and excitement are setting in for those performing for the royals in Rotorua next week, including Lizzie Marvelly, Hohaia MacFarlane and the Raukura kapa haka group.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Rotorua on Wednesday, with two groups and four individuals selected to perform for them during lunch at Ohinemutu.

The performers have been hard at work, excited for the opportunity to showcase their culture.

District councillor Trevor Maxwell had the hard task of selecting the performers.

"There are 101 things we have to do in the lead up to the visit and one was arranging which young Te Arawa singers we wanted to include."

The solo performers represent four different Te Arawa tribes and Maxwell said it had "just worked out beautifully that way".

Hohaia Macfarlane performed at the Rotorua Young Achievers.

"I would have loved to have chosen even more, but we only have a short space of time they're here.

Rotorua Boys' High School head prefect Hohaia Macfarlane will be singing The Prayer as part of the performances.

"It was a pretty hard one to turn down," he said.

He has had to keep his performance a secret but said it had been "overwhelming".

"The fact they're from the royal family, I'm sort of lost for words about it really, it's just awesome."

Rotorua Girls' High School students from the Raukura Kapa Haka group rehearse their performance for the royals. Photo / Ben Fraser

He had been hard at work practising and said there were still a lot of practices to go leading up to the day.

Lizzie Marvelly is performing in Singapore but her dad Brett said she would be coming home specifically for the royal visit.

"She's very privileged, also to be doing it at Ohinemutu."

The Raukura kapa haka group, made up of students from Rotorua Boys' and Rotorua Girls' high schools, will sing the farewell song.

Atera Apirana, 16, said it was nerve wracking, but exciting.

"I feel like there's going to be so many eyes on us, but I feel like it's such a mean opportunity to be able to perform in front of people that important."

Manaia Lewis-Wano, 16 said it was a privilege to share her culture with the royals.

"That's really what I am looking forward to, being able to share our Māori culture."

Turanga Merito said he felt special and honoured to not only represent Rotorua, but New Zealand.

"I am a definite combination of nervous and excited.

"I'm trying hard to showcase my tribe in the best way, because this is bigger than me."

The couple will also visit Rainbow Springs Nature Park, the Redwoods Tree Walk, Whakarewarewa Forest and Government Gardens.

Who will be performing for the royal couple in Rotorua

• Ngati Whakaue Senior Kapa Haka - a welcome action song

• Promise Royal (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) - singing "Hine e Hine"

• Hohaia MacFarlane (Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao) - singing "The Prayer"

• Lizzie Marvelly (Ngāti Whakaue) - singing "Tarakihi"

• Turanga Merito (Ngāti Pikiao) - singing "Hapai Tia"

• Raukura kapa haka (National Secondary School Champions 2016 and 2018) - Performing a farewell action song