Train services in Auckland have been disrupted after a helium balloon entered Britomart Station and shorted overhead lines.

A tweet by Auckland Transport has alerted commuters that four lines in Auckland have been affected by the incident.

The Southern and Western Line services are now being terminated at Newmarket Station, while Eastern Line services are ending at The Strand.

Onehunga customers are also affected, and are being asked to transfer to the Southern Line at Penrose.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said it wasn't exactly sure how the incident occurred.

"It happened at about 10.30am. Either someone brought a balloon into the station or one has floated down the tunnel," he said.



"Balloons are not allowed at any train stations for this exact reason.



"The repair crew are on the way right now.

"We're expecting everything to be back to normal by early afternoon."