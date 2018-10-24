A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with threatening to kill the Prime Minister.

The Taupō man has not pleaded to the charge and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

The charge relates to an alleged offence on September 10 in Taupō .

Today was the man's first appearance.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

Judge Hollister-Jones said the man's interim name suppression would be re-addressed at his next appearance.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded the man in custody to reappear in the Taupō District Court on November 1.