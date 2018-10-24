Two Mile Bay residents fear a stray dog that is killing chickens may be on the loose after 14 chickens were killed in two separate incidents in the neighbourhood.

Rose Blackley, who shared the care and ownership of 10 chickens with her neighbours, discovered on Friday morning last week that the gate of the chicken coop had been opened, along with the door to the roosting area, and all 10 of the chickens had disappeared overnight some time between 5pm and 8am.

The chickens' roosting perch was knocked down and feathers and streaks of blood everywhere inside the chickens' coop suggested they came to a violent end.

One dead chicken was later recovered, buried near the chicken coop.

Two months earlier four chickens in the same coop were also killed one night after an animal got into the coop and took four chickens, ripping the netting to drag them out.

Rose reported the earlier chicken attack and the Taupō District Council animal compliance staff supplied her with a dog trap but she was unable to catch the animal which had slaughtered her poultry.

She and her neighbours are upset by the loss of the chickens, which were good layers, kept garden pests under control and were part of both families.

Rose is also worried that a dog apparently on the loose somewhere in the neighbourhood could pose a risk to children.

She believes the dog may be the same animal that menacedawoman in Tobin Pl two months ago. A scruffy dog described as "little and black with lots of teeth" ran at the woman who was walking her pet dog.

The woman shouted at it to keep it at bay and stayed in the area until nearby children on their way to school had left.

The Taupō District Council confirmed had received a complaint about a dog in Two Mile Bay area at the beginning of last month. The dog was registered and the owner issued an infringement notice.

The dog was also classified as a menacing animal which requires it to be on a lead and muzzled at all times while in public.

However there is no way of knowing whether it was the same dog which had menaced the woman in Tobin Pl. Rose said she had rung the council to report Friday's chicken attack.

The council plans to put another trap in the area and will be monitoring it.