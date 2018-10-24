A man has been killed by a bull on a North Canterbury farm.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended a sudden death of a man at a farm in Oxford yesterday about 4pm.

The man's wife told Stuff that the death was an accident.

"It was just a straight out unfortunate set of circumstances that happened. He wasn't doing anything stupid."

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they had been notified of an incident where a man was "fatally injured by a bull".

"We are making inquiries," she said.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said staff attended the incident.

More to come.

