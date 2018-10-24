A man has been killed in an incident involving a bull on a North Canterbury farm.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended a sudden death of a man at a farm in Oxford yesterday about 4pm.

The man's wife told Stuff that the death was an accident.

"It was just a straight out unfortunate set of circumstances that happened. He wasn't doing anything stupid."

WorkSafe is now investigating.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said staff attended the incident, which he understood involved a bull.

