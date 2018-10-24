Floral tributes have been placed at the scene where a 14-year-old girl died in an alleged hit-and-run in Oamaru on Tuesday night.

From about 3.30pm yesterday, several groups of people, including youths, came to the site of the crash to lay flowers.

Those approached by the Otago Daily Times declined to comment.

The victim was a year 10 pupil at St Kevin's College. She had previously attended Papakaio School.

Yesterday afternoon police confirmed a 30-year-old man had been charged with failing to stop in relation to the incident, which happened about 10.40pm on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said the man was charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury following the Severn St crash.

The man was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. He would appear in the Oamaru District Court at the next available hearing date, Hanna said.

''We would still like to hear from any drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the crash. Specifically, we would like to speak with the driver of a truck that was travelling north shortly before the crash.''

Police were not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

They could not comment further as the matter was now before the court.

Flowers are left at the side of the road where a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Photo / Hamish Maclean

A Z Energy spokeswoman confirmed police spoke to staff at the nearby petrol station and reviewed CCTV footage.

The Otago Daily Times has decided not to name the pupil yet and her family has declined to comment.

A scene examination of State Highway 1 by the serious crash unit was completed about 2pm.

Earlier, southbound traffic was redirected on to lower Thames St and Itchen St.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he had spoken to several people yesterday who were still coming to grips with the incident.

''The reactions I am getting is that people are processing what's happened and realising there is a lot of questions.

''Even though there is a few more answers coming out, there is concern at what's happened...

''There's a lot of sympathy for the family here and a lot of people wanting to support the people affected in whatever way they can.''

He said it was ''pleasing'' an arrest had been made.

Kircher told RNZ the incident occurred in a 50kmh area, and he had heard that the vehicle was travelling above that limit.

St Kevin's College mourned the girl's death and has offered its support to her fellow pupils.

In a statement to the school community, principal Paul Olsen yesterday said staff, pupils and parents were still coming to terms with the news the school had lost one of its pupils.

''It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death ... of one of our year 10 female students.

''As expected, this has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly on the students who knew and loved her.

''We have held a full school liturgy in our chapel ... to help students work through this tragic loss.''

A support programme was in place, he said.

Papakaio School principal Gary Shirley, who was yet to speak to the girl's family, said the school would do its utmost to support them.

''The school is deeply saddened by the events and we feel for the family.

''We can only imagine how difficult it must be.

''We're supporting the family with the resources we have available and our thoughts, prayers and condolences go with the family.''

-Oamaru police (03) 433-1400, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

-Additionally reported by Hamish MacLean