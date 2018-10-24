A new report from independent safety experts has prompted "urgent action" on the controversial Craggy Range Track, at a cost of up to $60,000.

The Hastings District Council announced plans to remove a "dangerous section" of damaged track located on the top 500m of the unfinished track.

Work was expected to begin next week and take up to seven days.

The remediation will be undertaken and financed by HDC at an estimated cost of $50,000 to $60,000.

Advertisement

The latest action followed the release of an independent report commissioned by the council and carried out by civil engineering firm Frame Group Limited.

The report said the current state of the Craggy Range track could result in "serious injury or loss of life as a result of retaining wall collapse, falling rocks and slips".

The council's acting chief executive Neil Taylor said the report findings were a "major concern and urgent works need to be actioned, to remove any risk to the public".

Taylor said his decision to invoke section 330 of the Resource Management Act (relating to emergency works) was supported by legal advice.

The track was only partially completed and was not formally opened for public use. It has been fenced off for several months due to increased safety concerns.

However, Taylor said some track users have ignored warnings by climbing over the barrier fences, and using the track despite its unsafe condition.

"Trespassers are risking death or injury, and an urgent response is essential."