Police search and rescue teams will continue to seek the whereabouts of a 22-year-old Taupō man who went missing two days ago.

Scott McPherson's family last heard from him on Tuesday, when he told them he was lost in the bush around Opepe Farm, near State Highway 5 Napier-Taupō.

Police launched a search and rescue operation on Tuesday night and police search and rescue teams will continue searching this morning.

McPherson is described as about 183cm tall, of slim build, with short light-brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his left shoulder down to his elbow, as well as a scar on his neck.

He was last seen wearing green camo pants, a black jacket with a singlet underneath, and a white Tui hat.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen McPherson to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 111 immediately.