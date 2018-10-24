A man has been caught on camera in a violent attack on a dairy worker at a Panmure superette in Auckland.

CCTV footage shows one man approaching the till with a soft drink and a second man rushing behind the till where he throws a punch at the worker.

The worker appears to try and stop the man reaching for a cigarette cabinet. The man, who is wearing a blue T-shirt and black cap, grabs one or two packet of cigarettes before running out of the superette, tripping on the way.

Glen Innes Police are investigating the aggravated robbery where the worker was physically assaulted and offenders fled with cigarettes.

They are asking for help to identify the males captured in CCTV footage.

Anyone who recognises either of these males is urged to contact Glen Innes CIB on 09 524 1921 or email jaw861@police.govt.nz.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send a private Facebook message.