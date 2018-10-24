Police are seeking sightings of a 22-year-old Taupo man who is believed to be lost in bush.

Scott McPherson's family last heard from him yesterday, when he advised them he was lost in the bush around Opepe Farm, near State Highway 5 Napier-Taupo.

Police launched a search and rescue operation last night, which is ongoing.

Scott is described as about 183cm tall, of slim build, with short light-brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his left shoulder down to his elbow, as well as a scar on his neck.

Advertisement

He was last seen wearing green camo pants, a black jacket with a singlet underneath, and a white Tui hat.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Scott to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 111 immediately.