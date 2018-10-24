Two more men have been charged with the murder of Mongrel Mob member Kevin Ratana in Whanganui.

The charges come a week after three others were also charged with the murder.

A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were first charged with murder last week, alleged to have gunned down Ratana outside of his Puriri Street home on August 21.

The following day a 27-year-old man became the third person charged with the murder.

Today's charges are against a 30-year-old male and a 32-year-old male who have interim name suppression.

The 38-year-old appeared in Whanganui District Court last Tuesday while the 31-year-old from Naenae appeared in Lower Hutt District Court the same day.

There have now been five men charged with the murder and all have interim name suppression.

They will appear in Whanganui District Court on November 7 when their suppression will be addressed.

On Monday, police appealed to the public believing that the shooting of Ratana may have been caught on camera.

A drone was flying overhead of Puriri Street around about the time Ratana was shot dead and one person who saw it believe it might be a DJi Phantom model.

Police are also trying to establish the movements of a white Hyundai Coupe thought to have been used in the homicide.

Ratana's funeral was held on August 27 and attracted an increased police presence in Whanganui, including the eye-in-the-sky Eagle helicopter, as gang numbers in the city swelled to more than 100.

Mongrel Mob members, family and friends mourned Kevin Ratana, who was an aspiring rapper under the name 'Kastro' at a tangi on the River Rd in Parikino.

During Ratana's tangi, police carried out a raid on several Black Power houses around the corner from Puriri St, making a number of arrests and seizing guns.

Ratana left behind a partner and two young children.