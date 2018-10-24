Auckland motorists face another evening of delays following separate crashes and a breakdown on the city's roading network.

Delays are expected on State Highway 16 after a truck crash in Whenuapai.

Police said emergency services are attending the scene of the crash on Brigham Creek Rd.

"The crash occurred at approximately 2.50pm and one person has received minor injuries.

"Emergency services are in attendance, however heavy haulage is required to move the truck and police anticipate the road will be blocked for some time."

NZTA warned motorists delays were likely on SH16 as a result of the crash.

Auckland Transport said Brigham Creek Rd will be closed at 6pm so the truck can be removed from the scene.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

UPDATE 3.50PM

Brigham Creek Road is now OPEN in both directions however a road closure will be in place at 6pm while vehicle recovery takes place. For now please take care in the area. ^MF https://t.co/FkaUSNc7g7 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 24, 2018

A crash has closed Brigham Creek Road for eastbound traffic in Whenuapai. This crash may cause delays on #SH16, please take care. ^MF https://t.co/GRnkWnkmTF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile, another crash, that is now clear, blocked the left lane of the Oteha Valley on ramp for city-bound traffic on the Northern Motorway.

Traffic is heavy at Grenville Rd and again approaching the Harbour Bridge.

A breakdown is also partially blocking the right south-bound lane of the Southern Motorway near Symonds St on ramp.

Traffic is heavy approaching Greenlane and again at Manukau.