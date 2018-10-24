Two men have been arrested after a bizarre police chase in which the offenders threw chainsaws, hammers and clothing out of their van windows as they fled.

The chase started just after 10am today near Kaeo when an officer attempted to pull over a van after reports its occupants had been acting suspiciously.

The driver refused to stop, instead leading police on a 30-minute chase along mostly unsealed Waiare and Puketi roads, with the passenger throwing objects out the window including two chainsaws, hammers and sundry other tools, and items of clothing.

Objects thrown from a fleeing van in the Far North yesterday included hammers, clothing and two chainsaws. Photo / File

Police set up road spikes at various locations but caught the pair when the van spun out and crashed at the intersection of Puketi Rd and State Highway 1, near Okaihau, around 10.35am.

Advertisement

The arresting officer, Senior Sergeant Pat Davis, confirmed items were thrown from the van windows, ''one or more of which may have been a chainsaw''.

Two Moerewa men, aged 18 and 26, were due in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges including failing to stop.

An investigation was continuing into where items found in the van and on the road came from. Police were following strong leads, Davis said.