It's face-to-face interaction with police officers, but not as we know it.

In a New Zealand first, a Skype-like video phone is being trialled at Waipukurau Police Station, allowing victims of crime to see and talk to a police officer in Hastings 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It's an initiative that has the tentative support from of the Police Association, as long as it is "never used to justify downsizing rural stations".

Waipukurau, a small-town station, was generally only manned from 9.30am to 1.30pm on weekdays.

Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith said the new technology would improve the services they provide, especially in small communities such as Waipukurau.

It was not a replacement for having police in rural communities, he said.

"This is new technology for us and because we haven't used it before, we decided to trial the video phone in a station with staff available on-site to assist if needed.

"Ultimately, we'd like to use this sort of technology to extend the hours in small stations so the public can talk to police using the video phone outside of the station opening hours."

Police Association president Chris Cahill said it was good to experiment with new ways of policing.

"We have got to move with the times, but there will never be a substitute for actually talking directly to an officer ... they simply can't be available all the time in every part of New Zealand.

"If it is an opportunity to have other, wider ways to interact with the police and especially to be able to interact directly with a police officer when there isn't one available then it's clearly a good thing," Cahill said.

The video phone is intended to be used in non-emergency situations, such as reporting lost property, seeking advice or applying for a firearms licence.

Victims of serious crime were still expected to call 111.

Depending on how the trial goes, the machine will be rolled out around the country. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Police Minister and Napier MP Stuart Nash said the trial had only just begun but there had been "really good feedback".

"It's certainly different, but it is another way of putting police in front of communities."

He noted there were a number of stations around the country which weren't open 24/7 "for a raft of reasons and it is normally an efficiency reason".

"This gives you an opportunity to go any time of the day or night. If they resonate and they work then we will look to roll them out around the country and if they are not adding value we will certainly reassess it."