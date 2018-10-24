A 30-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury in relation to the crash that led to the death of a 14-year girl in Oamaru last night, say police.

The man is believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash and will be appearing in Oamaru District Court at the next available hearing date.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that further charges may be laid in relation to the crash.

Police have finished examining the scene on Severn St, but continue to speak with witnesses of the crash.

"We would still like to hear from any drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the crash," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said.

"Specifically we would like to speak with the driver of a truck that was travelling north shortly before the crash."

The 14-year-old girl was a pupil at St Kevin's College.

In a statement to the school community sent to the Otago Daily Times, principal Paul Olsen said the school was mourning the loss of the girl a Year 10 pupil.

''It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last night of one of our Year 10 female students.

"As expected, this has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly on the students who knew and loved her.

"We have held a full school liturgy in our chapel this morning to help students work through this tragic loss.

"Support systems are in place in the form of counselling and our Chapel has been opened as a safe space for students to meet and grieve.''

Olsen said community mental health organisations, other schools and relevant agencies are supporting school staff, pupils and parents.

''At a time like this, it is important to communicate with staff if you are concerned for your students so that we are able to fully support them as they come to terms with this tragedy."