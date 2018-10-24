A gun was fired during a terrifying armed hold-up of a busy Christchurch pub last night.

Three masked raiders stormed into Coasters Tavern on Daniels Rd in the Redwood area of the city shortly before 9pm.

Armed with various weapons, including a shotgun and a machete, they had black hoodies pulled on and scarves over their faces, Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet said.

They threatened bar staff and patrons while demanding money.

Two victims were attacked during the assault and received moderate injuries requiring medical attention.

The trio fled in a stolen dark-blue Mazda Familia hatchback before dumping the getaway car nearby in a residential area. They then jumped into a second vehicle, Greenstreet said.

"This was a violent and dangerous incident and it is fortunate further people were not serious hurt," he said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the hold-up or has information about the incident to call Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It's at least the second time the pub has been targeted by armed raiders, with gun-toting robbers making off with cash in 2014.