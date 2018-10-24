The father of a promising American polo player has described his devastation at news of his daughter's death in New Zealand on Labour Weekend.

Lauren Biddle died in mysterious circumstances in Clifton, a beachside suburb near Sumner in Christchurch, early on Monday morning.

The 22-year-old was a United States Polo Association member and was in New Zealand to work until March.

Her father Tommy Biddle told Stuff his daughter was a "shining light" to him.

"She was definitely daddy's girl and I am truly heartbroken," he said.

"[We] are taking it very hard, but we have a strong family and will persevere."

He did not believe his daughter took drugs.

Police were awaiting results of a toxicology test and preliminary findings of a post mortem had been forwarded to the coroner.

Emergency services were called to Clifton Terrace around 1am where a friend was performing CPR on Biddle.

She had a 29-year-old stepbrother and 13-year-old sister.

Biddle represented the third generation of the family to play polo at a high level, Tommy Biddle told Stuff.

She played polo in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Jamaica, China and the US.

"She touched a lot of people in her short time here. She did more in her 22 years than a lot of people have or will do in a full life," Tommy Biddle said.

The tragic loss of Team USPA member Lauren Biddle has shocked and saddened our polo family to the core. Lauren was a... Posted by United States Polo Association on Monday, 22 October 2018

Yesterday tributes flowed for Biddle who was well known in the polo community.

The US Polo Association said her death was devastating.

"The tragic loss of Team USPA member Lauren Biddle has shocked and saddened our polo family to the core," the association wrote in an online tribute.

"Lauren was a promising young player who will be lovingly remembered by the polo community as a passionate horsewoman, animal lover, adventurer and friend who lived life to the fullest.

"Her fun-loving spirit has left its impact on many, and her legacy will live on through those who play the sport that she loved so much."

The South Island Polo Association also said Biddle's death was horrible news and their thoughts were with her family.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said yesterday police were still carrying out a scene examination at a Spinnaker Lane address where it was believed Biddle had been at earlier in the night.

'We expect to complete that process tomorrow."